“Bluey” Special Racks Up 10.4 Million Views Globally on Disney+

“The Sign,” the first-ever extended-length special for Bluey, now ranks as both the most-viewed Bluey episode premiere and the most-viewed Disney Junior episode premiere ever, with 10.4 million views globally on Disney+ after seven days of streaming.

Bluey consistently falls in the Top 5 series on Disney+ by monthly views.

Created and written by Joe Brumm, Bluey is available to global audiences (outside of Australia, China, and New Zealand) across Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel thanks to a global broadcasting deal between Disney Branded Television and BBC Studios Kids & Family.

In “The Sign,” Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti reprised their roles as Bandit and Chilli Heeler, respectively, along with Patrick Brammall as Uncle Rad, Claudia O’Doherty as Frisky, Megan Washington as Calypso, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Aunt Brandy.

The 28-minute special also introduced several new characters, voiced by guest stars including: Rove McManus Deborah Mailman Brendan Williams Joel Edgerton



Following the premiere of “The Sign,” a brand-new episode of Bluey, titled “Surprise,” debuted Sunday, April 21, on Disney+ and also aired on Disney Junior and Disney Channel.

