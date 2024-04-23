Bob Weis Becomes SCAD’s Newest Executive in Residence

The former president of Walt Disney Imagineering has been named an Executive in Residence for SCAD.
What’s Happening:
- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced that Bob Weis, the global entertainment lead for Gensler and the former president of Walt Disney Imagineering, has been named the university’s latest Executive in Residence.
- Weis brings more than 30 years of creation and leadership skills from Disney’s wide repertoire of theme park achievements, along with the newer experiences he’s helping bring to life with Gensler.
- In this new role, Weis will travel to all of SCAD’s locations to visit classrooms, critique students, and mentor the creators of tomorrow.
- You can read more about the new role for Weis on the SCAD website.
What They’re Saying:
- Bob Weis: "I am incredibly excited to collaborate with SCAD, such a preeminent arts and design university. I am grateful to be able to bring my background from Disney, Gensler, and other venues to be a part of preparing talented SCAD students for creative careers. Over the years, I have been constantly impressed with the passion, diversity of thought, and enthusiastic collaborations taking place within the students and faculty across creative industries. I am also looking forward to being a part of the rich SCAD culture, visiting the unique university locations, expediting workshops and creative sessions, and participating in new developments and research."
- Jason Fox, SCAD Chief Academic Officer: "Bob Weis is a luminary who transcends his career in themed experiences and the built environment. We are honored to bring Bob to SCAD to engage in futureproofing our academic programs and to prepare students for their creative professions. Bob has been a friend of SCAD for many years, and this new chapter amplifies SCAD’s commitment to preparing the next generation of dreamers and makers."