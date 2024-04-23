Bob Weis Becomes SCAD’s Newest Executive in Residence

The former president of Walt Disney Imagineering has been named an Executive in Residence for SCAD.

What’s Happening:

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced that Bob Weis, the global entertainment lead for Gensler and the former president of Walt Disney Imagineering, has been named the university’s latest Executive in Residence.

Weis brings more than 30 years of creation and leadership skills from Disney’s wide repertoire of theme park achievements, along with the newer experiences he’s helping bring to life with Gensler.

In this new role, Weis will travel to all of SCAD’s locations to visit classrooms, critique students, and mentor the creators of tomorrow.

You can read more about the new role for Weis on the SCAD website

What They’re Saying: