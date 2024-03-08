Chris Evans Delights Fans With Many Stories From His Projects at Emerald City Comic-Con

Last weekend, thousands upon thousands of guests arrived in Seattle, Washington to head to Emerald City Comic-Con, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite celeb or partake in a meetup with like-minded individuals celebrating one of their many fandoms.

Thousands in attendance also lined up hours ahead of time (and those who couldn’t be there live streamed) a special panel featuring Chris Evans, known largely for his role as Captain America in numerous films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you were expecting a large amount of conversation surrounding those experiences though, you were left a bit high and dry. Hosted by Popverse’s Veronica Valencia, the pair quickly touched upon the Marvel films, discussing what Evans said to be his favorite – Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

He also shared that he feels that comic and superhero movies are often overlooked as films, commenting on the work and art that goes into them. He roused the crowd with a seemingly centered jab, though added afterward “not trying to throw shade” when he said “if they were easy to make, then there wouldn’t be so many bad ones.” Without specifying, Evans shared that there are some Marvel projects that he looks at and says they are “objectively phenomenal films.”

After that, Evans and Valencia jumped into several minutes about his experience as one of the angry exes in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, where he portrayed Lucas Lee. He reprised the role in the new animated series, providing the voice of the character for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. He shared his experience voice acting in the series compared to other projects he has done, and no, no mention of Lightyear.

From there, we were already well into the advertised 30 minute panel, and pressed very quickly into Evan’s experience on Knives Out, where he played a villainous playboy – Ransom Drysdale. The dramatic/comedic whodunit was something that Evans said he had always wanted to do, but as it turns out, Evans didn't know (spoiler) that he was the murderer when he signed on to the project, and he didn’t realize it until the film was well underway. He told the crowd, “Luckily, my agent didn't spoil the reveal for me when they gave me the pitch. That was the one that kept me guessing, too. At the end of it I was like 'Oh it's me?!”

After that, there was a lot of discussion about Dodger, Evans’ adopted pup. Disney fans will know that Evans, a “Disney Adult” himself, named the dog after the character in Oliver And Company, feeling his canine buddy looked a lot like the dog in the animated film.

The conversation took off into how he pees everywhere while hiking, gets spoiled during (and not during) the holiday season, and Evans’ heartbreak knowing he’ll never know what his good boy looked like as a puppy – adding that in the future, he’ll likely only adopt adult dogs.

After the lengthy Dodger discussions, the panel wrapped (no Q&A, sorry) and Evans was lost to the crowd, heading over to a special area for autographs and photos. While short, many fans enjoyed the few minutes of Evans sharing stories and anecdotes from his many fan-favorite films.

While no panel announcements have been made, Emerald City Comic-Con returns to Seattle on March 6th – 9th, 2025.