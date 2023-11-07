Darius Rucker Set to Headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert December 2nd

Darius Rucker, known for hit songs including “Wagon Wheel,” “Alright,” “Beers and Sunshine” will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on December 2, ahead of the SEC Championship game.

What’s Happening:

Diamond-certified, three-time GRAMMY award-winning superstar Darius Rucker will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on December 2, ahead of the SEC Championship game.

Rucker, whose hit songs include “Wagon Wheel,” “Alright,” “Beers and Sunshine” and more, will take the stage in Building B of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta during the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare.

The concert kicks off at noon ET and will be featured live during the SEC Championship edition of Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper.

The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare event features games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans of all ages.

This epic fan experience is free and open to the public with no ticket required on Friday, Dec. 1 from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Besides Marty & McGee’s live telecast, the event will also be the site for the live telecast of SEC Nation which will begin at 1 p.m.

For fans who cannot attend in-person, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper is live from noon – 1 p.m. on SEC Network. For more information, visit SECsports.com

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can head to the T-Mobile space at SEC FanFare for the chance to snag VIP passes to the concert in the T-Mobile Magenta Zone, offering stage-front views, complimentary device charging stations and more.

This special performance from Darius Rucker will highlight music from his numerous chart-topping and critically acclaimed albums, including his latest release, Carolyn’s Boy, which is named for his late mother and arrived Oct. 6 to rave reviews.

In addition to the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert, fans can also catch Rucker overseas as his Starting Fires Tour embarks on a European run in early 2024 ahead of a full summer of North American touring with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates on the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their 2x Diamond-certified debut, Cracked Rear View.

For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com

What They’re Saying: