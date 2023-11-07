Darius Rucker Set to Headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert December 2nd

Darius Rucker, known for hit songs including “Wagon Wheel,” “Alright,” “Beers and Sunshine” will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on December 2, ahead of the SEC Championship game.
What’s Happening:
- Diamond-certified, three-time GRAMMY award-winning superstar Darius Rucker will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on December 2, ahead of the SEC Championship game.
- Rucker, whose hit songs include “Wagon Wheel,” “Alright,” “Beers and Sunshine” and more, will take the stage in Building B of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta during the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare.
- The concert kicks off at noon ET and will be featured live during the SEC Championship edition of Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper.
- The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare event features games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans of all ages.
- This epic fan experience is free and open to the public with no ticket required on Friday, Dec. 1 from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Besides Marty & McGee’s live telecast, the event will also be the site for the live telecast of SEC Nation which will begin at 1 p.m.
- For fans who cannot attend in-person, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper is live from noon – 1 p.m. on SEC Network. For more information, visit SECsports.com.
- T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can head to the T-Mobile space at SEC FanFare for the chance to snag VIP passes to the concert in the T-Mobile Magenta Zone, offering stage-front views, complimentary device charging stations and more.
- This special performance from Darius Rucker will highlight music from his numerous chart-topping and critically acclaimed albums, including his latest release, Carolyn’s Boy, which is named for his late mother and arrived Oct. 6 to rave reviews.
- In addition to the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert, fans can also catch Rucker overseas as his Starting Fires Tour embarks on a European run in early 2024 ahead of a full summer of North American touring with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates on the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their 2x Diamond-certified debut, Cracked Rear View.
- For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.
What They’re Saying:
- Rucker shared, “I always say there are two times of the year: football season and waiting for football season. I’ve loved getting to be part of College GameDay all year and I can’t think of a better way to finish off the season than at the SEC Championship. See y’all there!”