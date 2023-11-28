David Rysdahl To Join Cast of New “Alien” Prequel Series on FX

According to a new report from Deadline, actor David Rysdahl will be a series regular in the new Alien prequel series on FX, after working with Noah Hawley on the fifth season of Fargo.

What’s Happening:

David Rysdahl has secured his place in the FX family after working with Noah Hawley on the recently debuted fifth season of the Emmy winning series, Fargo , now set to appear as a series regular on the network’s new Alien prequel series.

Details about his character are still under wraps, but he joins a cast that includes: Sydney Chandler as the meta-human Wendy Alex Lawther as soldier CJ Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, a CEO Essie Davis as Dame Silvia Adarsh Gourav as Slightly Kit Young as Tootles

Also announced to be joining the series is Timothy Olyphant, though his role has not yet been officially confirmed.

The new Alien series, executive produced by Ridley Scott, is set in a time period before Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley and is the first story in the franchise that takes place on Earth, roughly 70 years in the future.

Production began in Thailand July 19, four days after the start of the actors' strike, continuing for more than a month thereafter, only with members of the cast affiliated with British trade union Equity. All scripts had been completed prior to the May kickoff of the WGA strike, and production is expected to resume in Bangkok as soon as January.

Rysdahl would be widely recognized for his portrayal of Los Alamos chemist Donald Hornig in the recently released Oppenheimer, which grossed nearly a billion dollars worldwide. Before that, he could have been seen in the 20th Century/ Hulu No Exit , and the Sundance winner Nine Days which was released by Sony.