“Deadpool & Wolverine” Star Promises New Trailer To Be Released Tomorrow

As hype builds for the new Deadpool & Wolverine, set to debut this summer in theaters everywhere, Ryan Reynolds himself has shared a teaser that promises a new trailer for the film tomorrow.

Tomorrow is always just a day away. #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/pZmaOUyuJC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 21, 2024

What’s Happening:

Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, has taken to social media to show off a teaser ad revealing that a new trailer for the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine is set to debut tomorrow, Monday, April 22nd.

The teaser ad shows a whole lot of Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine with a narration provided by Wade/Deadpool, alluding to their relationship together.

Along with the promise of a trailer, a new poster has also arrived featuring Deadpool lovingly grasping one of Wolverine’s trademark claws.

After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy.

"Deadpool 3″ (Now officially Deadpool & Wolverine) was officially announced in September of 2022 and was expected to be released two years later, but it was pushed back to November of 2024, then May of 2025 and is now finally confirmed to be releasing July 26, 2024.

The film will see Deadpool offered a spot in the legendary Avengers lineup and features a tie-in with the Time Variance Authority from the hit Disney+ Loki series. The film is the only movie in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe slate for 2024. Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The film is the only movie in Disney's Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26th.