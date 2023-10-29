Discover the Haunting Story of Searchlight Pictures “All of Us Strangers” in New Featurette

Searchlight Pictures has released a new featurette for their upcoming new film All of Us Strangers, exploring the haunting story of the film.

The new featurette, titled “A Haunting Story,” takes a look at the story of what Andrew Scott calls “two different forms of love, sort of familial love and the kind of romantic, adult love and how those two things affect each other.”

The featurette includes insights from writer/director Andrew Haigh, as well as some of the stars of the film.

You can check out the new featurette below:

About All of Us Strangers: