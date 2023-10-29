Discover the Haunting Story of Searchlight Pictures “All of Us Strangers” in New Featurette

Searchlight Pictures has released a new featurette for their upcoming new film All of Us Strangers, exploring the haunting story of the film.
- The new featurette, titled “A Haunting Story,” takes a look at the story of what Andrew Scott calls “two different forms of love, sort of familial love and the kind of romantic, adult love and how those two things affect each other.”
- The featurette includes insights from writer/director Andrew Haigh, as well as some of the stars of the film.
- You can check out the new featurette below:
About All of Us Strangers:
- Directed by Andrew Haigh (45 Years), All of Us Strangers stars Andrew Scott (Sherlock) and Paul Mescal (Normal People).
- One night in his empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Scott) has a chance encounter with his neighbor Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythms of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before.
- The new film is loosely based on Taichi Yamada’s Japan-set 1987 novel, Strangers.
- Learn more about All of Us Strangers through a recent interview with Vanity Fair.
- All of Us Strangers hits theaters on December 22nd, 2023.