Disney and Sundance Institute Team Set to Launch Grants to Nine Narrative Filmmakers

According to The Hollywood Reporter, nine narrative filmmakers have been chosen to receive a $25,000 unrestricted grant, thanks to Sundance and The Walt Disney Studios’ new Project Advancement and Completion Fund.
What’s Happening:
- Nine narrative filmmakers were picked to receive a $25,000 unrestricted grant, courtesy of Sundance and The Walt Disney Studios’ new Project Advancement and Completion Fund.
- This also includes access to other Sundance programs, such as the digital classroom Sundance Collab and the professional development track Sundance Elevate.
The Nine Inaugural Grantees Are:
- Ramzi Bashour
- Dania Bdeir
- Caledonia Curry
- Rashad Frett
- Masami Kawai
- Walter Thompson-Hernández
- Sean Wang
- Keisha Rae Witherspoon
- Yuan Yuan
What They’re Saying:
- “Diverse communities often encounter formidable barriers when striving to break into the industry,” Sundance Institute founding senior director of artist programs Michelle Satter said in a statement. “We are thrilled to join forces with The Walt Disney Studios to champion the essential work of nurturing underrepresented voices. We’re honored to create this pioneering program in support of nine exceptional filmmakers during the inaugural year of this initiative.”
- Added Mahin Ibrahim, director of Creative Talent Pathways, representation and inclusion strategies at Disney, “After working with several Sundance filmmakers, we know how important it is for directors to develop their first independent feature films in order to take on larger projects at the studio level. At Disney, we believe in the power of diverse voices and storytelling, and this initiative reaffirms our commitment to empowering underrepresented talent in the industry.”