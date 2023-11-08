Disney and Sundance Institute Team Set to Launch Grants to Nine Narrative Filmmakers

According to The Hollywood Reporter, nine narrative filmmakers have been chosen to receive a $25,000 unrestricted grant, thanks to Sundance and The Walt Disney Studios’ new Project Advancement and Completion Fund.

What’s Happening:

This also includes access to other Sundance programs, such as the digital classroom Sundance Collab and the professional development track Sundance Elevate.

The Nine Inaugural Grantees Are:

Ramzi Bashour

Dania Bdeir

Caledonia Curry

Rashad Frett

Masami Kawai

Walter Thompson-Hernández

Sean Wang

Keisha Rae Witherspoon

Yuan Yuan

