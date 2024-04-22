Disney Entertainment and ESPN Chief Technology Officer Aaron LaBerge Leaving for PENN Entertainment

Disney Entertainment and ESPN chief technology officer Aaron LaBerge is leaving the company after more than 20 years, according to The Wrap.
- LaBerge will be heading to PENN Entertainment, which operates the recently launched ESPN BET.
- LaBerge was responsible for driving technology and product development for both Disney Entertainment and ESPN.
- Before taking on his current role, he held the title strictly for ESPN, where he grew the brand’s digital media products and services,
- Prior to that, LaBerge was co-founder and CEO of Fanzter, Inc., a consumer software and digital production development firm where he directed day-to-day operations.
- Disney’s executive vice president of content operations, Chris Lawson, will temporarily fill LaBerge’s role until a permanent replacement is found.
What they’re saying:
- Aaron LaBerge: “This was a personal decision, driven by the needs of my family. I’m working with Alan, Dana and Jimmy to plan a smooth transition, and I’ll be here until the end of June to help ensure a seamless handoff that positions everyone for continued success. I’ve never been more confident in our team and leadership. Together, we’ll navigate this change without missing a beat, continuing to build on the significant progress we’ve made over the past 15 months. This new role is exciting because I’ll get to continue to contribute to our company’s success from a new vantage point, while also being home for my family.”
- LaBerge: “I’m excited to join another talented team at PENN Interactive and lead our technology strategy.PENN Entertainment is at the forefront of the fast-changing gaming and sports media industry. I plan to use my experience from Disney and ESPN to help make ESPN BET an essential piece of the sports fan experience. Together, we’ll push the limits and redefine how fans interact with sports and gaming.”
- Disney Entertainment co-chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said: “We want to thank Aaron for the contributions he has made and the leadership he has provided at Disney over his 20 years. It is a silver lining that he will continue to help Disney and ESPN win, as he transitions to a role at PENN Entertainment — where he will be a key partner in the continued growth and success of ESPN BET (and the rest of their Interactive business). Chris is a fantastic leader who will ensure that we maintain our momentum building on the great strides already made. We look forward to working with Aaron and Chris during this transition as we continue to focus on a bright future for our media businesses.”