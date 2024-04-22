Disney Entertainment and ESPN Chief Technology Officer Aaron LaBerge Leaving for PENN Entertainment

Disney Entertainment and ESPN chief technology officer Aaron LaBerge is leaving the company after more than 20 years, according to The Wrap.

LaBerge will be heading to PENN Entertainment, which operates the recently launched ESPN BET.

LaBerge was responsible for driving technology and product development for both Disney Entertainment and ESPN.

Before taking on his current role, he held the title strictly for ESPN, where he grew the brand’s digital media products and services,

Prior to that, LaBerge was co-founder and CEO of Fanzter, Inc., a consumer software and digital production development firm where he directed day-to-day operations.

Disney’s executive vice president of content operations, Chris Lawson, will temporarily fill LaBerge’s role until a permanent replacement is found.

