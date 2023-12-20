Disney+ Hotstar Dives Into the World of Bollywood With New Scripted Series “Showtime”

According to Deadline, Disney+ Hotstar is diving into the world of Bollywood with its latest scripted series, Showtime.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ Hotstar's latest scripted series, Showtime, will “delve into the color and power struggles of Bollywood and the ambitions of those who work in the biz.”
- The new drama will come from screenwriter Sumit Roy and Karan Johar‘s Dharmatic Entertainment.
- Mihir Desai will be the showrunner and will direct alongside Archit Kumar.
- The cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran.
- Showtime is described as “an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema" and provides a “sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism, and the power struggles at the top.”
- The series is said to debut next year.
What They’re Saying:
- “Collaborating with Dharmatic Entertainment has always been a great experience and the success of Koffee with Karan stands as a testament to that,” said Gaurav Banerjee, Head — Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.
- “The next story we wanted to tell was about Bollywood and the trade secrets, so who better than Karan Johar who has been the heart of the industry and also the center of conversations around nepotism. We hope Showtime will bring a new flavor to the world of Bollywood that fans will enjoy.”
- Karan Johar, Founder and Managing Director, Dharmatic Entertainment added: “Showtime is a series that is very close to my heart, it gives a closer look into the power struggles of the showbiz. The show will ensure that battle lines are drawn and crossed and keeps the camera rolling with the audiences clapping.
- “To tell a story so strong and powerful there could not have been a better partner than Disney+ Hotstar. We are extremely excited and eager to bring forth this one for the audience and hope they enjoy the series.”
- Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions & Dharmatic said the series would “delve into the world of Bollywood, production houses and how they function,” adding: “Tangled in power struggles, the series will definitely entertain the audiences.”
- Lead actor Hashmi said he had seen “both the good and the bad side” of Bollywood.
- “We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say, we have heard you all,” he added. “Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood”