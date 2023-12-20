Disney+ Hotstar Dives Into the World of Bollywood With New Scripted Series “Showtime”

According to Deadline, Disney+ Hotstar is diving into the world of Bollywood with its latest scripted series, Showtime.

Disney+ Hotstar's latest scripted series, Showtime , will “delve into the color and power struggles of Bollywood and the ambitions of those who work in the biz.”

Mihir Desai will be the showrunner and will direct alongside Archit Kumar.

The cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran.

Showtime is described as “an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema" and provides a “sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism, and the power struggles at the top.”

