The Disneyland Resort Joined in on the 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Disneyland brought some extra magic to the 39th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, California.

Tiana led the parade as the Honorary Grand Marshal.

She was then joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Disney Ambassadors.

There were over 200 cast members that participated, representing the diversity among the resort along with family and friends.

This is the longest and largest-running Kingdom Day celebration.