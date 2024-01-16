The Disneyland Resort Joined in on the 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade

Yesterday, in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Disneyland added some extra Disney magic to the 39th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, California.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Disneyland brought some extra magic to the 39th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, California.
- Tiana led the parade as the Honorary Grand Marshal.
- She was then joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Disney Ambassadors.
- There were over 200 cast members that participated, representing the diversity among the resort along with family and friends.
- This is the longest and largest-running Kingdom Day celebration.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com