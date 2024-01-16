The Disneyland Resort Joined in on the 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade

by |
Tags: , ,

Yesterday, in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Disneyland added some extra Disney magic to the 39th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, California.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Disneyland brought some extra magic to the 39th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, California.

  • Tiana led the parade as the Honorary Grand Marshal.

  • She was then joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Disney Ambassadors.

  • There were over 200 cast members that participated, representing the diversity among the resort along with family and friends.
  • This is the longest and largest-running Kingdom Day celebration.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy