Disney’s The Santa Clauses’ Winter Wonderland Returning This Year to NYC

Disney's The Santa Clauses’ Winter Wonderland is returning starting November 22 to Manhattan at a new venue this year, Seaport's The Rooftop at Pier 17.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s The Santa Clauses’ Winter Wonderland is coming to The Rooftop at Pier 17, a 65,000 square-foot venue with panoramic views of NYC’s iconic skyline.

Experience the magic of the North Pole without leaving the city! Our dedicated team of elves has been working tirelessly to transform our new and improved venue, The Rooftop at Pier 17, into Santa’s enchanting headquarters, inspired by Disney's The Santa Clause.

Glide into the holiday season while enjoying breathtaking views of the dazzling city skyline on Manhattan's only rooftop skating rink.

The magic continues as you explore Santa's famous sleigh overlooking the water, zoom down a mini slide and book a dinner in one of our private glass houses.

When you’re ready to warm up and relax, grab seasonal treats, hot chocolate, and themed drinks from Judy’s Hot Cocoa-inspired café.

Don’t miss Santa's living room, where you can cozy up in a comfy armchair and capture a memorable photo beside Santa's fireplace.

Make this holiday season unforgettable with our North Pole-inspired experience on The Rooftop at Pier 17.

Take a look at the magical holiday moments you can expect: