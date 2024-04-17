A Weekend of Culinary Adventure Comes to Downtown Anaheim on April 20th & 21st

Get ready for a savory adventure and cultural extravaganza with two fantastic events happening this weekend in Downtown Anaheim.

Eat Around the World Food Festival

When: Saturday, April 20th, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Center Street Promenade

Entry: Free, no tickets required

This food festival is a culinary adventure, inviting attendees to "Eat Around the World" right in the heart of Anaheim. With a diverse array of food vendors like Blissful Eats serving Hawaiian BBQ and Birrieria El Patron 818 with their mouth-watering Mexican birria, the event promises a palate-expanding experience. Visitors can also enjoy a range of international desserts and drinks, from Turkish coffee by Coffee Queens to Filipino desserts by Dough Momma. Alongside the food, craft vendors will be showcasing global cultures through items like Peruvian clothing from Andes and information on German exchange programs from Congress Bundestag Youth Exchange. For more info, go to DowntownAnaheim.com.

Takumi Alley

When: Sunday, April 21st, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Lemon Street Parklet

Entry: Free

Presented by Okayama Kobo Bakery & Café, Takumi Alley celebrates Asian creativity through a curated marketplace of handcrafted goods by local Asian artists. The event embodies the spirit of the Japanese term Takumi, which means artisan, showcasing products that are not only beautifully crafted but also organic, sustainable, or ethically produced. For more info, head to okayamakobousa.com/takumialley.