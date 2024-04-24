ESPN BET’s First Branded Sportsbook Opens in Detroit with Week of Special Events

Detroit, Michigan, is home to the first ESPN BET branded sportsbook and restaurant inside the Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

The ESPN BET-branded sportsbook and restaurant are located on the upper floor of the 100,000-square-foot Downtown Detroit Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

The ESPN BET sportsbook and restaurant offers guests approximately 4,500 square-feet of betting and dining space, with high-tech wagering kiosks, big-screen TVs, a 30’ video wall for the ultimate sports viewing experience and elevated bar food and drink.

The restaurant is one of the many premium dining options available throughout Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

With the NFL Draft taking place less than a mile from the property, Hollywood Casino at Greektown is hosting a variety of ESPN programming this week, including the First Draft podcast with Field Yates, Domonique Foxworth, Mina Kimes, and Matt Miller on Wednesday night. On Thursday and Friday, ESPN Radio will broadcast the Unsportsmanlike morning show with Evan Cohen, Chris Canty, and Michelle Smallmon, and the Greeny Show. Additionally, ESPN BET Live, the daily sports betting show on ESPN2, will be live from the ESPN BET sportsbook on Thursday and Friday. ESPN talent will also conduct live SportsCenter hits from the property during the week.

