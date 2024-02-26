“Bluey” To Debut First-Ever Special With Batch Of New Episodes Arriving In April

The critically acclaimed and fan-favorite series, Bluey, is set to debut their first special with a batch of new episodes starting this April.

Disney Branded Television, BBC Studios Kids & Family and Australian Broadcasting Corporation ( ABC Bluey, including an extended length special, will premiere this April, marking the series’ first global rollout.

The first new episode, "Ghostbasket," will premiere on Sunday, April 7, teeing up the debut of the 28-minute special, "The Sign," premiering a week later on Sunday, April 14.

Both episodes will air first via ABC Kids in Australia and then roll out globally the same day across Disney+ Disney Channel

“The Sign” marks Bluey’ s longest ever episode. “Ghostbasket” is a standard length episode. Both episodes are penned by series creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

Bluey closed out 2023 as the No. 1 series for preschoolers and kids and was the No. 2 most-streamed series across all audiences, according to Nielsen.

closed out 2023 as the No. 1 series for preschoolers and kids and was the No. 2 most-streamed series across all audiences, according to Nielsen. Ten new episodes of the series premiered on Disney+ in January and will begin rolling out on Disney Channel and Disney Junior beginning March 25-April 5.

Since launching in Australia in 2018, Bluey has gained millions of fans around the world, widely lauded for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of family life and celebration of play. The series follows Bluey, a loveable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo.

A global ratings hit, the critically acclaimed series has been recognized with numerous awards, including a fifth consecutive AACTA Best Children's Programme award, International Kids Emmy Award, the Television Critics Association Award, BAFTA Children & Young People Awards, Critics' Choice Award nominations and many more.

Jointly commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia.

The series streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.