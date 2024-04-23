First Look Images for Season 3 of the Hulu Original Series “Shoresy”

Shoresy will be returning for Season thre on June 21 with six new episodes. Hulu has given a sneak peek at the first-look images.
What’s Happening:
- Shoresy returns for Season three on Friday, June 21 with all six new episodes exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu.
- Complete seasons one and two are streaming now.
- Created by and starring Jared Keeso, Shoresy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character, Shoresy (Keeso), and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO), continue their quest to never lose again.
Cast:
- Keeso
- Tasya Teles (THE 100) as Nat
- Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Prey) as Sanguinet
- Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift) as Ziigwan
- Keilani Rose (FLIMSY) as Miigwan
- QC, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo
- Former NHL player, author, and actor Terry Ryan stars as Hitch
- Ryan McDonell (THE CROSSING) stars as Michaels
- Max Bouffard (LETTERKENNY) is JJ Frankie JJ
- Former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen returns as Goody
- Legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty
- Former Carolina Hurricanes centre Brandon Nolan
- Jordan Nolan star as Jim
- North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon stars as Cory
- Listowel’s Keegan Long as Liam
- Jacob Smith as Fish
- Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr
- Neil Clark as Schnurr
- Alex Penner as Palmer
- Frederick Roy as Delaney
- Maclean Fish as Jory
Credits:
- Shoresy is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with Play Fun Games in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Canadian Media Fund, OMDC Tax Credits, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, and is distributed by New Metric Media.
- Developed by Bell Media for Crave, Jared Keeso is executive producer, writer, star, and creator.
- Dan and Sean Skene are directors.
- Kaniehtiio Horn is producer. Mark Montefiore and Kara Haflidson are Executive Producers for New Metric Media.
- For Bell Media, Production Executive is Chris Kelley; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com