First Look Images for Season 3 of the Hulu Original Series “Shoresy”

Shoresy will be returning for Season thre on June 21 with six new episodes. Hulu has given a sneak peek at the first-look images.

Shoresy returns for Season three on Friday, June 21 with all six new episodes exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu.

Complete seasons one and two are streaming now.

Created by and starring Jared Keeso, Shoresy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character, Shoresy (Keeso), and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO), continue their quest to never lose again.

Keeso

Tasya Teles (THE 100) as Nat

Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Prey) as Sanguinet

Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift) as Ziigwan

Keilani Rose (FLIMSY) as Miigwan

QC, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo

Former NHL player, author, and actor Terry Ryan stars as Hitch

Ryan McDonell ( THE CROSSING ) stars as Michaels

Max Bouffard (LETTERKENNY) is JJ Frankie JJ

Former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew "The Canon" Antsanen returns as Goody

Legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty

Former Carolina Hurricanes centre Brandon Nolan

Jordan Nolan star as Jim

North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon stars as Cory

Listowel’s Keegan Long as Liam

Jacob Smith as Fish

Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr

Neil Clark as Schnurr

Alex Penner as Palmer

Frederick Roy as Delaney

Maclean Fish as Jory

Shoresy is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with Play Fun Games in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Canadian Media Fund, OMDC Tax Credits, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, and is distributed by New Metric Media.

Developed by Bell Media for Crave, Jared Keeso is executive producer, writer, star, and creator.

Dan and Sean Skene are directors.

Kaniehtiio Horn is producer. Mark Montefiore and Kara Haflidson are Executive Producers for New Metric Media.

For Bell Media, Production Executive is Chris Kelley; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.