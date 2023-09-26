Marvel Launches Celebration of 50th Anniversary of “Giant Size” Storytelling With “GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1”

Marvel is launching a giant-sized celebration for the 50th anniversary of their Giant-Size storytelling with all new Giant-Size one shots next year, starting with Cody Ziglar and Iban Coello’s GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1 in January.

What’s Happening:

Throughout Marvel’s historic Bronze Age of the 1970s, there were tales so titanic, adventures so grand, and battles so larger than life that they could only be told in special GIANT-SIZE comics!

Now, 50 years later, GIANT-SIZE is back and more pivotal than ever! Throughout 2024, Marvel will celebrate the milestone anniversary of the first GIANT-SIZE comic with all-new spectacular one-shots featuring your favorite heroes, starting with January’s GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1.

Before crossover events became the norm, True Believers knew that GIANT-SIZE issues were home to Marvel’s most earth-shattering developments! During its original run, the pages of GIANT-SIZE included legendary Marvel moments like the groundbreaking debut of the all-new, all-different X-Men, the wedding of Vision and Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man’s run-in with Dracula, and the first appearances of Multiple Man, Lilith, Korvac, and Tigra! Ever since then, when fans see GIANT-SIZE on a comic, they know they were in for an epic ride, and these new GIANT-SIZE one-shots will pack the same punch! These new installments will also include backup reprints of key stories, giving readers a gigantic dose of Marvel brilliance, past and present!

First up, Miles Morales: Spider-Man scribe Cody Ziglar and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Iban Coello spin a showdown between the next generation’s Spider-Man and Venom in GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1! Dylan Brock has a bone…or a brain…to pick with Miles Morales in a GIANT-SIZED Spidey story that can’t be missed! GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1 will also reprint ULTIMATE COMICS: SPIDER-MAN #22 by Spidey-legends Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli that features the epic conclusion of Miles' first battle with Ultimate Venom!