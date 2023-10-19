“Good Morning America” Moving From Its Times Square Studio in 2025

According to Variety, Good Morning America will be leaving its Times Square studio.

What’s Happening:

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan will be in a different location to share with ABC’s morning viewers.

As part of the move by the Walt Disney Company, all of the company’s New York properties are to move in 2025 to a building in downtown New York in a neighborhood known as Hudson Square.

This will include other programs like Good Morning America and Live with Kelly and Mark .

and . There's still time until the move is scheduled to take place, but staffers are already trying to plan how this may affect the program's standings in the constant morning news wars.

Just because they are moving downtown doesn't mean GMA will forget about the rest of New York City.

Producers will continue to send hosts out to various parts of New York City as well as other cities around the United States.

What They’re Saying: