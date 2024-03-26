Home Chef Debuts Family Menu Collaboration With the Award Winning Animated Series “Bluey”

Home Chef has announced a four-week partnership with the Emmy-award-winning animated series Bluey.
What’s Happening:
- Home Chef has announced a new four-week partnership with the popular animated series Bluey.
- With this new collaboration, it makes mealtime easier for families with Bluey to Home Chef’s one-of-a-kind Family Menu.
- These menus are inspired by some of Bluey’s most memorable moments and are available now to order online until April 19 at 11:59 a.m. CT.
Menu Offerings Include:
- Turkey and Bean Chili by Chilli with cheese and tortilla strips
- Bandit and Chilli's Chicken Soup with carrots and potatoes
- Bingo's "Not Too Spicy" Takeaway Salmon with orange glaze, sesame green beans, and rice
- The Pizza Girls' Garlic Parmesan Sausage Pizza with mozzarella and mushrooms
- Bandit's Takeaway Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl with rice, red peppers, and green onions
What They’re Saying:
- Raquel Brown, brand director at Home Chef: "Partnering with Bluey is a celebration of the happiness and quality time that defines both Bluey and Home Chef. Through this partnership, we aim to turn every meal into a moment of shared delight and make family mealtime truly special."
