Home Chef Debuts Family Menu Collaboration With the Award Winning Animated Series “Bluey”

Home Chef has announced a four-week partnership with the Emmy-award-winning animated series Bluey.

What’s Happening:

. With this new collaboration, it makes mealtime easier for families with Bluey to Home Chef’s one-of-a-kind Family Menu.

These menus Bluey’s most memorable moments and are available now to order online until April 19 at 11:59 a.m. CT.

Menu Offerings Include:

Turkey and Bean Chili by Chilli with cheese and tortilla strips

Bandit and Chilli's Chicken Soup with carrots and potatoes

Bingo's "Not Too Spicy" Takeaway Salmon with orange glaze, sesame green beans, and rice

The Pizza Girls' Garlic Parmesan Sausage Pizza with mozzarella and mushrooms

Bandit's Takeaway Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl with rice, red peppers, and green onions

What They’re Saying:

Raquel Brown, brand director at Home Chef: "Partnering with Bluey is a celebration of the happiness and quality time that defines both Bluey and Home Chef. Through this partnership, we aim to turn every meal into a moment of shared delight and make family mealtime truly special."