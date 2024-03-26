Home Chef Debuts Family Menu Collaboration With the Award Winning Animated Series “Bluey”

Home Chef has announced a four-week partnership with the Emmy-award-winning animated series Bluey.

What’s Happening:

  • Home Chef has announced a new four-week partnership with the popular animated series Bluey.
  • With this new collaboration, it makes mealtime easier for families with Bluey to Home Chef’s one-of-a-kind Family Menu.
  • These menus are inspired by some of Bluey’s most memorable moments and are available now to order online until April 19 at 11:59 a.m. CT.

Menu Offerings Include:

  • Turkey and Bean Chili by Chilli with cheese and tortilla strips
  • Bandit and Chilli's Chicken Soup with carrots and potatoes
  • Bingo's "Not Too Spicy" Takeaway Salmon with orange glaze, sesame green beans, and rice
  • The Pizza Girls' Garlic Parmesan Sausage Pizza with mozzarella and mushrooms
  • Bandit's Takeaway Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl with rice, red peppers, and green onions

What They’re Saying:

  • Raquel Brown, brand director at Home Chef: "Partnering with Bluey is a celebration of the happiness and quality time that defines both Bluey and Home Chef. Through this partnership, we aim to turn every meal into a moment of shared delight and make family mealtime truly special."

