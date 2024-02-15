Hulu Cancels “This Fool” After Two Seasons

According to The Hollywood Reporter, after two seasons on Hulu, they have decided to cancel the series This Fool.

after two-seasons, although it is said that season one and two will remain on the platform. The streaming platform did large marketing to push both seasons but in the end failed to find an audience that was large enough to continue the series.

The final season aired in 2023.

In an interview with TV’s Top 5, creator and star Chris Estrada said this was inspired by his life growing up in South Central Los Angeles. The idea for the series was to "depict the Latino and Black community without judgment and to break free of stereotypes". He said, "I didn’t want to look at the world through the lens of identity but through the lens of class. My mom was a janitor for 25 years and my father made a meager living as bus boy and doing construction. What if what we’re commenting on isn’t about identity but class issues? About not being able to fix your roof? We wanted to show working-class people the way that they live. That resonates."

Cast:

Chris Estrada

Frankie Quiñones

Michael Imperioli

Michelle Ortiz

Laura Patalano

Julia Vera

Fabian Alomar

Sandra Hernandez

Credits:

This Fool was produced in-house by Disney’s ABC Black-ish), Fred Armisen, Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman.