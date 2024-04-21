“Family Guy” To Receive Two Holiday Specials On Hulu Later This Year

Confirmed at PaleyFest LA, the long-running adult-animation series, Family Guy, is set to debut two new holiday specials exclusively on Hulu later this year.

the animated sitcom that celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is set to debut two new holiday specials later this year, arriving exclusively on Hulu. The news was confirmed at PaleyFest LA, where many of the producers and cast of the series appeared in a panel to celebrate the 25th anniversary milestone on Friday, April 19.

While there are no premiere dates announced for the holiday specials, series creator Seth MacFarlane said they will likely be Halloween and Christmas episodes.

Along with the announcement, PaleyFest LA’s Family Guy 25th anniversary celebration saw MacFarlane, who also voices many of the beloved characters on the series like Peter and Stewie Griffin, reunite with the show’s stars like Seth Green, Alex Borstein, and Mila Kunis, and reflect on the history of the show.

was canceled after two seasons. A last-minute pickup at the network gave the show a third season before it was axed for good. However, it was reruns on Cartoon Network and the full DVD release that gave the show new life, making it a cult show among fans. Fueled by its resurgence, Fox picked up the show again and premiered Season 4 in May 2005.

is set to premiere their 23rd season, later this year. Family Guy is currently streaming on Hulu alongside Fox’s other animated staples like King of the Hill, American Dad and Bob’s Burgers.