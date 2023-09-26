Hulu Releases Trailer for Huluween Original Docuseries “Living for the Dead”

Hulu has released the official trailer for Living for the Dead, a Huluween original docuseries premiering on Wednesday, October 18th.

From the creators of Queer Eye , five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they'll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they'll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood – living and dead. This is Living for the Dead , Ghost Hunties!

The docuseries stars Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor and Roz Hernandez, and is narrated and produced by Kristin Stewart.

All episodes of Living for the Dead will drop Wednesday, October 18th only on Hulu.

Kristen Stewart: “It’s so cool and enlivening that me and my best friend CJ Romero had this funny idea and now it’s a show. It started as a bit of a hypothetical silly pipe dream and now I am so proud to have shepherded something that is as moving and meaningful as it is truly a gay old time. Our cast makes me laugh and cry and they had the courage and heart to take us places I wouldn’t go by myself. And it’s a super cool maiden voyage for the company I’ve started with my partners Dylan Meyer and Maggie McLean. This is just the beginning for us and for Living for the Dead. We wanna one day have traipsed across the entire spooky ass country. Maybe the world!”

Episode 101: “Rainbows and Clowns”

The Ghost Hunties road trip to a haunted clown motel to help a family-run business pummeled by aggressive ghostly activity. As the investiGAYtion ensues, one Ghost Huntie is put to the ultimate test forcing him to face his greatest fear – clowns!

Episode 102: “A Spookiki with the Dead”

The Ghost Hunties check into the Copper Queen for a spookiki with the dead. The hotel is riddled with mysterious deaths– and now, an unseen force threatens the hotel and its staff. A dark discovery forces the team and staff to face past traumas.

Episode 103: “A Haunted Gaycation”

Our Ghost Hunties head out for a gaycation in the desert, where a paranormal activity forces a woman out of her dream home. As their investiGAYtion unfolds, they make an unexpected discovery that will change lives.

Episode 104: “Dying for Hallow-Kween”

Visitors leave Waverly Hills’ haunted house with the most terrifying souvenir of all: spiritual attachment. Now a ghostly parasite threatens a couple in love– but why? The Ghost Hunties hosts a Hallow-kween ball fin search of answers.

Episode 105: “The Werking Dead”

Our Ghost Hunties heads to the iconic Palace theater, haunted by its past in more ways than one. As the investi-gay-tion ensues, our boos uncovers revealing messages from the great beyond and a new Kween takes the stage.

Episode 106: “Keep Your Disembodied Hands to Yourself!”

At Vegas’ oldest gentlemens club, the ghosts are getting handsy! Our Ghost Hunties are called in with hopes that they can 86 whatever spirit is tourmenting the ladies of the Palomino to get the party back on the pole.

Episode 107: “Where There's a Will, There's a Slay”

When the walls CAN talk… we must stop and listen! This next stop on the road trip from hell has a sordid past with ghostly receipts to prove it. The Ghost Hunties face their most frightening challenge yet to help a community in need.

Episode 108: “A Lemp Slayance”

Our Ghost Hunties take on the notorious Lemp Mansion, where there are more than just skeletons in the closet. A 100-year-old curse plagues families alive and dead – and the owners are desperate for help. Will a slayance with Lemps do the trick.