Hulu Original Series “Death and Other Details” Set for January Premiere

Hulu has set their upcoming original series Death and Other Details for a January 16 premiere and shared some first look images and details.

The 10-episode series, Death and Other Details will premiere January 16, 2024 with two episodes, then one episode weekly, with a two-episode finale on March 5, 2024.

will premiere January 16, 2024 with two episodes, then one episode weekly, with a two-episode finale on March 5, 2024. Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

The series stars: Violett Beane Mandy Patinkin Lauren Patten Rahul Kohli Angela Zhou Hugo Diego Garcia Pardis Saremi Linda Emond

Hulu shared some first look images for the series, which you can see here: