Hulu Original Series “Death and Other Details” Set for January Premiere

Hulu has set their upcoming original series Death and Other Details for a January 16 premiere and shared some first look images and details.
- The 10-episode series, Death and Other Details will premiere January 16, 2024 with two episodes, then one episode weekly, with a two-episode finale on March 5, 2024.
- Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.
- The series stars:
- Violett Beane
- Mandy Patinkin
- Lauren Patten
- Rahul Kohli
- Angela Zhou
- Hugo Diego Garcia
- Pardis Saremi
- Linda Emond
- Hulu shared some first look images for the series, which you can see here:
- Death and Other Details is produced by ABC Signature.
- The series is written and executive produced by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, who also serve as showrunners.
- Marc Webb directed the pilot and executive produces for Black Lamb.
- Mark Martin also serves as executive producer.