Hulu Reveals Teaser and Key Art for Upcoming Australian Original Series “The Artful Dodger”

Hulu has revealed a teaser and key art for the upcoming Australian Original series The Artful Dodger, exploring the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves, aka The Artful Dodger.

What’s Happening:

explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves, Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, whose fast pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon. Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon.

From heists to life-and-death surgeries to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist.

The eight episode series stars: Thomas Brodie-Sangster, as Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger David Thewlis as Fagin Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox

An all-star Australian lineup of talent completes the cast, featuring Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Kym Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga and New Zealand talent Albert Latailakepa and more.

The series, created by James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor, premieres Wednesday, November 29th on Hulu.