Trailer Released for Hulu’s Series Adaptation of “We Were the Lucky Ones”

Hulu unveiled the first trailer for We Were the Lucky Ones at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

What’s Happening:

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, a trailer for Hulu’s television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is now available.

is now available. This eight-episode limited series was inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite.

We Were the Lucky Ones demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

The first three episodes premiere on March 28th, with the remaining episodes streaming individually on subsequent Thursdays.

The series stars Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert.

Executive produced and written by Erica Lipez ( Julia, The Morning Show ), who also serves as showrunner.

Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon) directs and executive produces along with Jennifer Todd who will also executive produce for Old 320 Sycamore. Adam Milch and Amit Gupta will executive produce, and We Were the Lucky Ones author Georgia Hunter will co-executive produce.

The Hulu Originals series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.