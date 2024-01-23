IAAPA Individual Achievement Award Winners Revealed

The IAAPA Individual Achievement Awards recognize the accomplishments in the global attractions industry, and these winners have been announced. This includes the IAAPA Service Awards, the IAAPA Young Professional of the Year Award, and the IAAPA Hall of Fame.

What’s Happening:

Awarded annually, the IAAPA Individual Achievement Awards recognize significant achievement in the global attractions industry.

These awards include the IAAPA Service Awards, the IAAPA Young Professional of the Year Award, and the IAAPA Hall of Fame.

With a devotion and dedication to the global attractions industry, the following individuals have been selected to honor the work they have done to put the Association’s success above all others and what they have done to enrich and enable our community and its members to reach their fullest potential.

This Year’s IAAPA Hall of Fame Honorees Include:

Gordon, Maggie and Morgan Hartman | Morgan’s Wonderland

Barnette Ricci | Walt Disney Company

August Busch III | Busch Entertainment Corporation

This Year’s Service Awards Recipients Include:

Randy Josselyn, ICAE (Service to IAAPA Award)

Erik Beard, ICAE (Service to the Industry Award)

Patrick Hoffman, ICAE (Lifetime Service Award)

The IAAPA Young Professionals of the Year Include:

Frank Hamedl, ICAP (North America) | Human Resources Manager, Fun Spot

Sebastian Ludwig (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) | Customer Care and Reservations Manager, Europa Park

Samantha Chamorro, ICAP (Latin America, Caribbean) | Marketing Manager, La Granja Villa

Rhys Wachter, ICAE (Asia Pacific) | Engineering and Safety Consultant, DRA Safety

