IAAPA Individual Achievement Award Winners Revealed

The IAAPA Individual Achievement Awards recognize the accomplishments in the global attractions industry, and these winners have been announced. This includes the IAAPA Service Awards, the IAAPA Young Professional of the Year Award, and the IAAPA Hall of Fame.
What’s Happening:
- Awarded annually, the IAAPA Individual Achievement Awards recognize significant achievement in the global attractions industry.
- These awards include the IAAPA Service Awards, the IAAPA Young Professional of the Year Award, and the IAAPA Hall of Fame.
- With a devotion and dedication to the global attractions industry, the following individuals have been selected to honor the work they have done to put the Association’s success above all others and what they have done to enrich and enable our community and its members to reach their fullest potential.
This Year’s IAAPA Hall of Fame Honorees Include:
- Gordon, Maggie and Morgan Hartman | Morgan’s Wonderland
- Barnette Ricci | Walt Disney Company
- August Busch III | Busch Entertainment Corporation
This Year’s Service Awards Recipients Include:
- Randy Josselyn, ICAE (Service to IAAPA Award)
- Erik Beard, ICAE (Service to the Industry Award)
- Patrick Hoffman, ICAE (Lifetime Service Award)
The IAAPA Young Professionals of the Year Include:
- Frank Hamedl, ICAP (North America) | Human Resources Manager, Fun Spot
- Sebastian Ludwig (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) | Customer Care and Reservations Manager, Europa Park
- Samantha Chamorro, ICAP (Latin America, Caribbean) | Marketing Manager, La Granja Villa
- Rhys Wachter, ICAE (Asia Pacific) | Engineering and Safety Consultant, DRA Safety
IAAPA Honors Ceremony:
- Watch the official announcement video here on the IAAPA News Hub.
- All winners will be officially celebrated at the IAAPA Honors ceremony Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.
- IAAPA Honors registration is open for attendees and will include a distinctive showcase of award winners and finalists.
- The event will also recognize this year’s IAAPA Brass Ring Excellence Award winners and the Liseberg Applause Award winner.
- As a highlight of the inaugural program, IAAPA has enlisted some very notable speakers from the industry.
- The event will kickoff with a networking breakfast and keynote address from Nicolas de Villiers, president and artistic director at Puy de Fou.
- Nicolas will share how creativity plays a huge role in Puy du Fou’s storytelling.
- Sascha Czibulka, executive vice president and managing director of Intamin, is set to join the distinguished group of panelists at IAAPA Honors.
- From overseeing Intamin's sales and marketing operations to his extensive involvement with IAAPA and the M&S community, Sascha’s experience is sure to add valuable insight to the discussion on innovation.
- Leading the conversations are Doug Akers, ICAE, vice president of operations, new ventures at Universal Destinations & Experiences; Geoff Chutter, CEO of WhiteWater; Ken Whiting, president of Whiting Foods; and Andreas Andersen, CEO of The Liseberg Group.