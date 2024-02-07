Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise Chat With “Wizards of Waverly Place” Writers to Discuss New Sequel

Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise are discussing the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel that was announced. They even bring in the original writers to chat about the new series.

What’s Happening:

Jennifer Stone David DeLuise Wizards of Waverly Place sequel that was recently announced

sequel that was They bring on original writers from Wizards Vince Cheung and Ben Montanio to talk about the new series.

During the episode, the quartet stir up memories from filming the hit series, Ben and Vince's thoughts when they were asked to take over the series in the final season after Peter Murrieta was let go by Disney, their hopes and concerns for the newly announced sequel, David Copperfield, a funny Bella Thorne story between her and David, and much more!

Check out the episode below.