Several New Looks at “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Debut, Tickets Available Now

Advance tickets for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century Studios’ all-new action-adventure spectacle, are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold. A new poster, TV spot, clip and featurette have also been shared for the new film.
- A new 60-second TV spot features a bit of an explanation as to how we got to this point in the popular film franchise:
- A new featurette includes some insight from director/producer Wes Ball and star Freya Allan:
- A new clip, titled “Campfire,” sees two of the apes showing mercy for one of the humans:
- And finally, you can check out the film’s new poster below:
- You can get your tickets for 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes here and see it in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and premium screens everywhere starting on May 10.
About Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:
- Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.