Know Before You Go: What to Expect from the 2023 Revival of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show on Earth”

No matter where you live, “The Greatest Show on Earth” hasn’t come by in at least five years. Now, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is coming back around with some distinctly contemporary changes. There aren’t any (live) animals, and you won’t see any white-faced clowns with red noses, but what remains is all the pageantry, spectacle, and fun that has enthralled audiences since the show’s namesakes first began their touring production of marvels. Here’s what you can expect when the revamped show rolls into your town.

New Hosts

Audiences will feel like they’re attending the most colorful concert ever during “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The lone ringmaster concept has been replaced by a trio of performers who serve as hosts. Aria (Lauren Irving) is the songstress, belting out tunes like the original opening number “Welcome to the Show” and delivering iconic covers of songs like “Diamonds” by Rhianna. Stix (Alex Stickels) carries the rhythm of the show as the drummer, encouraging audience participation during a “Melody Mixer” interactive moment, and also does his own stunts by playing the drums on a floating platform suspended in the air. Nick Nack (Jan Dam) is the comedic heart of the show, a jack-of-all-trades who seems to have lost control of the show’s comedy troupe (more on that soon). Get a taste of the new format by checking out a dress rehearsal of the opening number.

Kinetic Energy x 1,000

Inspired by P.T. Barnum’s three-ring layout, the arena floor becomes “the ultimate playground” in this new show. No matter where you sit in the arena, something is happening as close to your section as possible. For example, three separate acrobatic troupes perform simultaneously in the three performance sections of the stage. If one troupe is resetting for another incredible display, another will be commanding your attention. Your eyes will never get bored. Plus, the new stage features LED rings that not only make it easier to see the whole show. The screens also offer a magnified view of things you’ve never seen before, like the intricate footwork of tightrope walkers.

Not Your Parents’ Clowns

You won’t find any comedic (or creepy) characters with red noses and painted faces in this show. In their place is a Ukrainian trio called Equivokee, who essentially fill in for the job. They try their best to replicate some of the astounding performances the audience just witnessed while the stages are rest for the next spectacle. They also double as hype-men, keeping the audience energized between acts. Nick Nack often ends up getting in on their fun, and all three members of Equivokee have their own special talents, like juggling and keeping the largest hula hoop you’ve ever seen spinning.

A Story

While it may be minor, there is a plot to “The Greatest Show on Earth.” There’s a new recruit named Wesley, who has always dreamed of joining Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. It’s his first day on the job, and just as Equivokee wraps up their first dose of comedy antics, he arrives for the opening number. Fun fact, this story is inspired by unicyclist Wesley Williams’s real-life story (learn more in my behind-the-scenes coverage of the new show). During the show, Wesley progresses through taller and more complicated unicycles (he’s a Guinness World Record-setter), culminating in the tallest unicycle ever ridden at over 34 feet high! You can get a taste of Wesley’s incredible talent below.

No (Live) Animals

As you may have noticed in the video above, there is an animal in this circus, she’s just not human. Bailey is Nick Nack’s robot puppy! I’m not 100% sure if she’s one of the new Boston Dynamics robots, or just similarly structured, but kids and adults will be amazed at all of the things she’s capable of doing. For the circus, the bot was given a digital eye shield that allows it to express its emotions, plus colorful fur and a springy tail. And in case it wasn’t obvious, the robo-puppy is named Bailey after James Anthony Bailey (of Barnum & Bailey).

Thrilling Performances

Some things never change. While there are some fresh and new types of acts, like the Argendance troupe from Argentina and the foot jugglers in the acrobatic section, you’ll also still get to see the death-defying acts that have been a mainstay of the circus for generations. The Double Wheel of Destiny is back, as is a reimagined highwire act (The Triangular Highwire). The big finale is still the Ringling Rocket (aka Human Cannonball), performed in this show by Skyler Miser (the daughter of Ringling Rocket parents, Brian and Tina Miser), who is launched at 65 miles per hour from one end of the arena to the other. But as one last taste from this show’s dress rehearsal, I present the Criss-Cross Trapeze, a miltidirectional act performed by The Flying Caceres, who have been part of the Ringling family since 1982. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, the Caceres family on the flying trapeze!

Featuring 75 performers from 18 countries, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show on Earth” is a spectacle that’s not to be missed. The tour just kicked off in Bossier City, with dates currently scheduled in Cleveland, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Baltimore, Orlando, and more. Visit ringling.com/tickets to find a show nearest you.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is a Feld Entertainment production, the same company that also runs Disney on Ice and Marvel Univese Live.