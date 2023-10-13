80’s Legal Drama “L.A. Law” To Stream On Hulu With Complete Catalog Remastered in HD

The popular 80s legal drama, L.A. Law is set to arrive on Hulu early next month, with each of its 172 episodes fully restored in HD with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

What’s Happening:

All 172 episodes of the classic 80s legal drama L.A. Law, created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher and starring Harry Hamlin, Jimmy Smits, Blair Underwood and Susan Dey among the ensemble cast, will be available to stream on Hulu on November 3rd.

All original commercial licensed music was kept intact and upgraded. The episodes have also been newly remastered by Disney in HD with 16:9 aspect ratio from the original film source.

L.A. Law, which originally aired from 1986-1994 on NBC, is a one-hour drama detailing the intertwined personal and private lives of the employees of Los Angeles law firm McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney & Kuzak. The long-running and popular series was the recipient of numerous awards, including five Emmy Awards and seven more nominations, as well as four Golden Globe Awards and five more nominations.

Worth noting, L.A. Law can be found on other streaming services, as Disney does not have exclusivity rights. However those platforms will not feature the newly restored episodes, and will retain the original 4:3 aspect ratio. So if you want to see the elevator shaft that swallowed Rosalind Shays in all its glory, it never looked better than it will on Hulu come November 3rd.



The Full Ensemble Cast:

Harry Hamlin

Jill Eikenberry

Michele Greene

Alan Rachins

Jimmy Smits

Michael Tucker

Richard Dysart

Corbin Bernsen

Susan Dey

Susan Ruttan

Blair Underwood

Larry Drake

Amanda Donohoe

John Spencer

Cecil Hoffman

Sheila Kelley

Conchata Ferrell

A. Martinez

Lisa Zane

Debi Mazar

Alexandra Powers

Alan Rosenberg