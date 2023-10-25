Lucasfilm Publishing Teams with Dark Horse Comics for “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories” Original Graphic Novel Line

Dark Horse Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing have announced the launch of a new “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories” original graphic novel line. Each volume will stand alone as a brilliant showcase of some of Star Wars most iconic characters, starting with Qui-Gon Jinn.

The full line-up of characters for this new series of graphic novels includes: Luke Skywalker Princess Leia Obi-Wan Kenobi Mace Windu Qui-Gon Jinn Rey General Grievous Kylo Ren Darth Vader

Each volume will be crafted by Star Wars all-star authors including: George Mann Cecil Castellucci Justina Ireland Michael Moreci

Art, colors, and letters are also provided by a stellar cast of Star Wars creators new and old including: Andrea Mutti Lucas Marangon Michael Atiyeh Nick Brokenshire

Covers for the “Hyperspace Stories” line will be illustrated by superstar artist Michael Cho.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, which landed in theaters May 19, 1999, this unique series of books will kick off with “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Qui-Gon,” written by George Mann with art by Andrea Mutti and Gigi Baldassini, arriving in April 2024.

About “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Qui-Gon”:

Qui-Gon Jinn is one of the most revered Jedi of all time. From his youth as a gifted Padawan under Count Dooku, to his years as a skilled Jedi Master and one of the most respected Force wielders in the history of the Jedi Order, his story is truly remarkable. This particular tale looks at a series of recurring events from across his life, slowly bringing together clues over the years to help Qui-Gon complete the puzzle of some of the Force’s many mysterious followers: The Brotherhood of the Ninth Door. Secret Force abilities could make them a great ally to the Jedi, or a powerful enemy. Master Qui-Gon and his eager young Padawan learner, Obi-Wan Kenobi, must uncover their secrets before they fall into the wrong hands!

Featuring a cover by award-winning artist Michael Cho, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Qui-Gon Jinn spans 80 pages and will arrive in bookstores April 23, 2024 and comic shops on April 24, 2024. Future books will be announced with details at a later date.

