Lucasfilm Publishing Teams with Dark Horse Comics for “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories” Original Graphic Novel Line

Dark Horse Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing have announced the launch of a new “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories” original graphic novel line. Each volume will stand alone as a brilliant showcase of some of Star Wars most iconic characters, starting with Qui-Gon Jinn.
- The full line-up of characters for this new series of graphic novels includes:
- Luke Skywalker
- Princess Leia
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Mace Windu
- Qui-Gon Jinn
- Rey
- General Grievous
- Kylo Ren
- Darth Vader
- Each volume will be crafted by Star Wars all-star authors including:
- George Mann
- Cecil Castellucci
- Justina Ireland
- Michael Moreci
- Art, colors, and letters are also provided by a stellar cast of Star Wars creators new and old including:
- Andrea Mutti
- Lucas Marangon
- Michael Atiyeh
- Nick Brokenshire
- Covers for the “Hyperspace Stories” line will be illustrated by superstar artist Michael Cho.
- To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, which landed in theaters May 19, 1999, this unique series of books will kick off with “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Qui-Gon,” written by George Mann with art by Andrea Mutti and Gigi Baldassini, arriving in April 2024.
About “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Qui-Gon”:
- Qui-Gon Jinn is one of the most revered Jedi of all time. From his youth as a gifted Padawan under Count Dooku, to his years as a skilled Jedi Master and one of the most respected Force wielders in the history of the Jedi Order, his story is truly remarkable. This particular tale looks at a series of recurring events from across his life, slowly bringing together clues over the years to help Qui-Gon complete the puzzle of some of the Force’s many mysterious followers: The Brotherhood of the Ninth Door. Secret Force abilities could make them a great ally to the Jedi, or a powerful enemy. Master Qui-Gon and his eager young Padawan learner, Obi-Wan Kenobi, must uncover their secrets before they fall into the wrong hands!
- Featuring a cover by award-winning artist Michael Cho, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Qui-Gon Jinn spans 80 pages and will arrive in bookstores April 23, 2024 and comic shops on April 24, 2024. Future books will be announced with details at a later date, but you can pre-order “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Qui-Gon” now at your local comic shop, bookstore, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble now for $19.99.
What they’re saying:
- Writer George Mann: "I’m thrilled to be getting my hands on Qui-Gon at long last! He's such an icon of the Prequel era, and it's a real joy to be able to add to his story. Expect everything from lightsaber battles to creepy investigations, from dark side sects to familiar faces, as we check in on Qui-Gon at three pivotal moments in his life, venturing to the streets of Jedha as a Padawan, to the distant world of Cerosha as a lonesome Jedi Knight, and deep into the wreck of an ancient spaceship as a Jedi Master. Count Dooku! Young Obi-Wan! It's all here! Plus, of course, the most gorgeous art from Andrea and Gigi."
- Michael Siglain, creative director, Lucasfilm publishing: "We’re so excited to bring these original graphic novels to Star Wars fans of all ages. These are all swashbuckling standalone stories that focus on classic characters and showcase why they're so beloved and iconic. And in addition to highlighting these galactic heroes and villains, we're also really embracing the medium, telling tales as only comics can."