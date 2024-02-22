Uncle Scrooge to Come to Marvel Comics for First Time Ever in “Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime”

This June, one of fiction’s most legendary adventurers stars in his first-ever Marvel comic book: "Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1.”

"Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1″ represents an unheralded Marvel Comics and Disney collaboration.

The extraordinary one-shot will be written by prolific Marvel writer Jason Aaron, known for penning some the X-Men and Avengers’ most pivotal modern sagas.

Aaron will team up with a cadre of celebrated Scrooge artists to masterfully blend the beloved world of Uncle Scrooge with the hallmarks of Marvel Comics storytelling.

Since he debuted nearly 80 years ago in Carl Barks’ legendary “Christmas on Bear Mountain” comic, Scrooge has maintained a treasured spot in comic book history, headlining many successful solo series before taking over the rest of pop culture with his various memorable appearances in animation.

Scrooges’ unique legacy in the industry—as well as the types of exploits he’s famous for—make him the perfect candidate to headline Marvel Comics’ first foray into the imagination of Disney’s comic books.

The over-sized special will also re-present “Christmas on Bear Mountain” so readers can experience Scrooge’s groundbreaking first appearance as he enters this exciting new era.

"Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1″ will see Scrooge embark on a time-honored Marvel adventure as he explores the Multiverse to stop a twisted alternate Scrooge from becoming the all-powerful and incomprehensibly rich Scrooge-Above-All! Along the way, the story will introduce exciting new takes on the iconic tycoon with a heart of gold and feature appearances by Scrooge’s nephew, Donald Duck; grandnephews, Huey, Duey, and Louie; and his supporting cast of characters, including Gyro Gearloose!

It's the story you never expected! One of the greatest characters in the history of comics leaps into his most epic adventure yet, in the manner only Marvel can deliver! When Uncle Scrooge’s fabled money bin gets stolen by a shocking culprit, the world's toughest duck must undertake a quest unlike any other, alongside a surprising array of allies: other versions of himself!

Check out both "Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1″ main covers by Alex Ross and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, and don’t miss this historic Marvel comic when it hits stands in June.

