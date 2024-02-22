Uncle Scrooge to Come to Marvel Comics for First Time Ever in “Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime”

This June, one of fiction’s most legendary adventurers stars in his first-ever Marvel comic book: "Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1.”
- "Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1″ represents an unheralded Marvel Comics and Disney collaboration.
- The extraordinary one-shot will be written by prolific Marvel writer Jason Aaron, known for penning some the X-Men and Avengers’ most pivotal modern sagas.
- Aaron will team up with a cadre of celebrated Scrooge artists to masterfully blend the beloved world of Uncle Scrooge with the hallmarks of Marvel Comics storytelling.
- Since he debuted nearly 80 years ago in Carl Barks’ legendary “Christmas on Bear Mountain” comic, Scrooge has maintained a treasured spot in comic book history, headlining many successful solo series before taking over the rest of pop culture with his various memorable appearances in animation.
- Scrooges’ unique legacy in the industry—as well as the types of exploits he’s famous for—make him the perfect candidate to headline Marvel Comics’ first foray into the imagination of Disney’s comic books.
- The over-sized special will also re-present “Christmas on Bear Mountain” so readers can experience Scrooge’s groundbreaking first appearance as he enters this exciting new era.
- "Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1″ will see Scrooge embark on a time-honored Marvel adventure as he explores the Multiverse to stop a twisted alternate Scrooge from becoming the all-powerful and incomprehensibly rich Scrooge-Above-All! Along the way, the story will introduce exciting new takes on the iconic tycoon with a heart of gold and feature appearances by Scrooge’s nephew, Donald Duck; grandnephews, Huey, Duey, and Louie; and his supporting cast of characters, including Gyro Gearloose!
- It's the story you never expected! One of the greatest characters in the history of comics leaps into his most epic adventure yet, in the manner only Marvel can deliver! When Uncle Scrooge’s fabled money bin gets stolen by a shocking culprit, the world's toughest duck must undertake a quest unlike any other, alongside a surprising array of allies: other versions of himself!
- Check out both "Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1″ main covers by Alex Ross and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, and don’t miss this historic Marvel comic when it hits stands in June.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Jason Aaron: "As far as I'm concerned, there's no disputing the fact that Uncle Scrooge is one of the absolute greatest characters in the history of comics. And I don't just mean comics that feature talking animals. I mean all comics ever, bar none. Uncle Scrooge's rich, action-packed history includes some of the most exciting adventure comics ever created, by legendary creators like Carl Barks and Don Rosa. It's one of the most mind-staggering thrills of my career to get to craft this epic cosmic adventure for the World's Richest Duck, one that looks to honor the character's legendary history while taking him to some wild, new, unexplored places in the way that only Marvel can deliver."
- Editor Mark Paniccia: "No puns intended but I felt like we hit the jackpot when we learned we were doing a Scrooge McDuck comic! This is a truly historic collaboration of two mighty entertainment giants and the talent on this book is solid gold! Jason’s script is full of heart and humor with lots of action and some unexpected twists! The art team is delivering classic Disney magic and the enthusiasm our cover artists have displayed has been nothing short of incredible."