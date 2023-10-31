ESPN Reaches Multi-Year Extension with Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Commentator Mike Breen

ESPN has reached a multi-year extension with Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Commentator Mike Breen, adding a 21st season with ABC and ESPN.

What’s Happening:

ESPN today announced it has reached a multi-year extension with Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen. The play-by-play voice of the NBA Finals and ESPN’s lead NBA commentator is in his 21st season with ESPN and ABC. Breen was the recipient of the prestigious Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Curt Gowdy Media Award in 2020.

Breen made history in June of 2023 when he called his 100th NBA Finals game broadcast during his 18th seasons as the voice of the event. Both are television records. It was announced in August that Breen would be joined by NBA Champion Head Coach Doc Rivers, and fellow Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame commentator Doris Burke – with Lisa Salters reporting – to form ESPN’s new lead NBA broadcast team. The trio made their debut on October 25.

In addition to the NBA Finals, Breen will continue to call the highest-profile games throughout the regular season and NBA Playoffs, including the new NBA In-Season Tournament, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, and ESPN’s Conference Finals coverage. He joined ESPN during the 2003-04 season. The 2024 NBA Finals will mark Breen’s 19th season calling the NBA’s crown jewel event. He is also the local voice of the New York Knicks.

What They’re Saying:

Mike Breen: “I’ve said for years, that it’s not only an honor to call these games, but a tremendous responsibility. I’m grateful I’ve been given this opportunity to call what I think is the greatest sport in the world. NBA basketball. I’m thrilled that I’ll be able to continue.”

David Roberts, ESPN Head of Event and Studio Production: "I believe Mike Breen is the best NBA play-by-play talent in the industry. We are delighted to announce this new agreement on the eve of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The way Mike carries himself – on and off the air – is exemplary. Our mission to provide fans with the highest quality coverage is underscored by having Mike as the voice of the NBA on ESPN and ABC for years to come."