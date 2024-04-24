Name Revealed for New Entertainment Complex Coming to Downtown Orlando in 2026

According to WFTV9, the brand new entertainment complex coming to downtown Orlando in 2026 has been given a name.
What's Happening:
- The new entertainment complex that will be coming to downtown Orlando will be called Westcourt.
- On Tuesday, the project received final approval from the Orlando City Council.
- This will be built next to the Kia Center, which is home to the Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears.
- Westcourt will feature multiple restaurants, stores, live event space, and more.
- Construction will begin later this year and open in 2026.
Westcourt will feature the following:
- 270 high-rise residences
- A full-service hotel
- Up to 300,000 square feet of Class A office
- 120,000 square feet of entertainment, dining and retail
- 3,500-capacity live event venue
- Multiple meeting spaces
- 1,140 stall parking garage
- 1.5 acres of outdoor common area including a 28,000-square-foot urban living room
What They’re Saying:
- David Carlock, founder and principal of Machete Group, Inc. said, “Westcourt captures our vision for the project. An inclusive, aspirational place that offers a wide array of amenities, activities, and experiences to the Orlando community. Westcourt will be an exciting urban place with world-class hospitality, first-to-market dining options, and a variety of event and meeting spaces. The project will also generate thousands of jobs and create opportunities for local businesses.”
