Name Revealed for New Entertainment Complex Coming to Downtown Orlando in 2026

According to WFTV9, the brand new entertainment complex coming to downtown Orlando in 2026 has been given a name.

What's Happening:

The new entertainment complex that will be coming to downtown Orlando will be called Westcourt

On Tuesday, the project received final approval from the Orlando City Council.

This will be built next to the Kia Center, which is home to the Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears.

Westcourt will feature multiple restaurants, stores, live event space, and more.

Construction will begin later this year and open in 2026.

Westcourt will feature the following:

270 high-rise residences

A full-service hotel

Up to 300,000 square feet of Class A office

120,000 square feet of entertainment, dining and retail

3,500-capacity live event venue

Multiple meeting spaces

1,140 stall parking garage

1.5 acres of outdoor common area including a 28,000-square-foot urban living room

What They’re Saying:

David Carlock, founder and principal of Machete Group, Inc. said, “Westcourt captures our vision for the project. An inclusive, aspirational place that offers a wide array of amenities, activities, and experiences to the Orlando community. Westcourt will be an exciting urban place with world-class hospitality, first-to-market dining options, and a variety of event and meeting spaces. The project will also generate thousands of jobs and create opportunities for local businesses.”

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.