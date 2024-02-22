Nat Geo Picks Up the Documentary “Sugarcane”

According to Deadline, Nat Geo has purchased the documentary Sugarcane.
What’s Happening:
- Sugarcane has officially been picked up by Nat Geo from the Sundance Film Festival.
- The documentary from filmmakers Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie investigates “into abuse and missing children at an Indian residential school which ignites a reckoning on the nearby Sugarcane Reserve.”
- It was said that the deal for purchasing the documentary was in the low seven figures.
- National Geographic Documentary Films will show Sugarcane at festivals throughout this year and release it in theaters before adding it to Disney+.
Credits:
- The film was produced by Kassie Films and Hedgehog Films production, in association with Impact Partners and Fit Via Vi.
Executive Producers:
- Bill Way
- Elliott Whitton
- Jenny Raskin
- Geralyn White Dreyfous
- Tegan Acton
- Emma Pompetti
- Grace Lay
- Sumalee Montano
- Sabrina Merage Naim
- Douglas Choi
- Adam and Melony Lewis
- Meadow Fund
- JanaLee Cherneski
- Ian Desai
- David and Linda Cornfield
- Maida Lynn
- Robina Riccitiello
