Nat Geo Picks Up the Documentary “Sugarcane”

According to Deadline, Nat Geo has purchased the documentary Sugarcane.

What’s Happening:

  • Sugarcane has officially been picked up by Nat Geo from the Sundance Film Festival.  
  • The documentary from filmmakers Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie investigates “into abuse and missing children at an Indian residential school which ignites a reckoning on the nearby Sugarcane Reserve.”
  • It was said that the deal for purchasing the documentary was in the low seven figures.
  • National Geographic Documentary Films will show Sugarcane at festivals throughout this year and release it in theaters before adding it to Disney+.

Credits:

  • The film was produced by Kassie Films and Hedgehog Films production, in association with Impact Partners and Fit Via Vi.

Executive Producers:

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy