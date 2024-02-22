Nat Geo Picks Up the Documentary “Sugarcane”

According to Deadline, Nat Geo has purchased the documentary Sugarcane.

What’s Happening:

Sugarcane has officially been picked up by Nat Geo from the Sundance Film Festival.

has officially been picked up by Nat Geo from the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary from filmmakers Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie investigates “into abuse and missing children at an Indian residential school which ignites a reckoning on the nearby Sugarcane Reserve.”

It was said that the deal for purchasing the documentary was in the low seven figures.

National Geographic Documentary Films will show Sugarcane at festivals throughout this year and release it in theaters before adding it to Disney+

Credits:

The film was produced by Kassie Films and Hedgehog Films production, in association with Impact Partners and Fit Via Vi.

Executive Producers:

Bill Way

Elliott Whitton

Jenny Raskin

Geralyn White Dreyfous

Tegan Acton

Emma Pompetti

Grace Lay

Sumalee Montano

Sabrina Merage Naim

Douglas Choi

Adam and Melony Lewis

Meadow Fund

JanaLee Cherneski

Ian Desai

David and Linda Cornfield

Maida Lynn

Robina Riccitiello

