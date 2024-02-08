National Geographic Announces Season 2 of “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”

Chris Hemsworth will return… in Season 2 of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth from National Geographic, which was just announced at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

What’s Happening:

Millions of people watched Chris Hemsworth learn how to live better, longer, in the Disney+ Limitless with Chris Hemsworth .

. The series made headlines when it revealed that Hemsworth is genetically predisposed to develop Alzheimer's disease, a discovery that led the Marvel actor to reduce the number of acting roles he takes to maximize time with his family.

Nat Geo just announced that the show has been renewed for a second season, which will find the global superstar tackling new physical and mental obstacles.

Themes of Season 2 will include: Mental agility Pain Burnout Interpersonal connection

“Amazing science and intense challenges are the inspiration for experiences that will push Chris to explore and grow as he’s never done before. To do that, Chris will need to travel to the ends of the Earth to uncover the latest scientific thinking and unlock some of the world’s best-kept secrets to living a better life.”

creators Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures return to executive produce Season 2. Jane Root and Tom Watt-Smith are executive producers for Nutopia, and Arif Nurmohamed serves as co-executive producer.

Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson are executive producers for Wild State.

For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson and Simon Raikes are executive producers.

What They’re Saying:

Chris Hemsworth : “Working on Limitless was an eye-opening experience that allowed me to reflect on my strengths, vulnerabilities and all the ways in which we as humans can plan toward longevity. For this next season, we are attempting to raise the bar and go even deeper in this exploration alongside health and wellness experts from around the globe.”

: “Working on was an eye-opening experience that allowed me to reflect on my strengths, vulnerabilities and all the ways in which we as humans can plan toward longevity. For this next season, we are attempting to raise the bar and go even deeper in this exploration alongside health and wellness experts from around the globe.” Tom McDonald, executive vice president, Global Factual and Unscripted Content, National Geographic: “Millions of viewers around the world were inspired and wowed by the combination of science, endeavor and the incredibly committed Chris Hemsworth in the first season, so it’s with huge pride that we announce its return. This new season will have the scale, the drama and the challenges you’d expect from LIMITLESS, but we’ve also got some big and exciting surprises in store for the audience and for Chris himself.”