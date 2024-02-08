National Geographic Shares Dramatic Trailer for New Docuseries “Photographer”

Today, National Geographic released the trailer for the unprecedented six-part docuseries Photographer from award-winning filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

takes us on a journey with the world’s most extraordinary visual storytellers, pairing them with today’s leading documentary filmmakers for an exhilarating and dynamic international adventure. Each hour-long episode follows the story of an iconic photographer — Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, Dan Winters, Campbell Addy, Krystle Wright, Muhammed Muheisen, and Anand Varma — while they work to make iconic images that stand the test of time.

Through vérité footage of their current mission interwoven with interviews and archived footage, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of each photographer’s process, learn how they became an artist, and discover how they see and experience the world.

Along with the release of the trailer, National Geographic also announced today the names of the eight esteemed directors who have masterfully brought each of the photographers’ stories to life.

From the insightful vision of award-winning duo E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (“Free Solo”) to the skilled direction of Marshall Curry (“Racing Dreams”), Pagan Harleman (“The Trade”), Crystal Kayiza (“Rest Stop”), Sam Pollard (“MLK/FBI”), Kristi Jacobson (“Solitary”) and Rita Baghdadi (“Sirens”), each episode is a collaborative and visually stunning adventure that invites viewers into a captivating world where every frame tells an inspiring and evocative story.

Photographer premieres March 18 on National Geographic at 8 p.m. EDT and is available to stream on March 19 on Disney+ and Hulu.

