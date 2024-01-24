New “20/20” Features Deep Dive Into the Dee Dee and Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Story

In a new 20/20, co-anchor Deborah Roberts sits down with Gypsy-Rose Blanchard one week after her release from prison to talk about life behind bars, her reckoning with her past, and how she is dealing with her newfound fame.

For over a decade, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard lived in a wheelchair and allegedly suffered from multiple medical issues, including leukemia, seizures and muscular dystrophy. Known in her community as a local hero, Gypsy and her mother, Dee Dee, spoke at conferences, met celebrities, and even received a home from Habitat for Humanity.

However, everything changed in 2015, when police discovered Dee Dee stabbed to death in her home and named Gypsy and her secret boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, as the main suspects.

In a case that reverberated across the nation, experts revealed that this was likely a case of Munchausen by proxy, a form of abuse, usually by a parent to their child, in which a guardian exaggerates or induces illness in a child often motivated by a desire for attention and sympathy — Gypsy says she was a healthy young woman.

The two-hour 20/20 includes an exclusive interview with Lt. Stan Hancock, the lead detective on the case.

The program also features interviews with: Sheriff Jim Arnott Mike Stanfield, Gypsy's defense attorney Rod and Kristy Blanchard, Gypsy's father and stepmother Aleah Woodmansee, Gypsy's neighbor and friend Dr. Bernardo Flasterstein, a pediatric neurologist who treated Gypsy and suspected Munchausen by proxy

Additional interviews include Dr. Mary Sanders, a Stanford professor and leading expert on Munchausen by proxy abuse, and EJ Dickson, a writer for Rolling Stone who reported on the case. 20/20 airs on Friday, January 26 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

20/20 airs on Friday, January 26 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

The two-hour 20/20 events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.