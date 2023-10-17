National Geographic Greenlights New Culinary Docuseries “No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski”

National Geographic has greenlit an all-new culinary docuseries No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic and Antoni Porowski embark on a global adventure with the greenlight of No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski , an all-new docuseries following Porowski, New York Times bestselling author and star of Netflix’s hit series Queer Eye , on his epic journey to discover the rich heritages of global celebrities by way of their ancestors’ food traditions, techniques and culinary experiences.

From local water taxis to off-roading 4x4s, each episode will place Porowski and his guest on an epic adventure and capture cinematic moments.

Locations planned in the first season include South Korea, Germany, Italy, Senegal and Malaysian Borneo, New York and Texas.

The docuseries also features exclusive, intimate conversations between the travelers as they open up to Porowski, sharing family stories, their connection with food and culture, and the new perspectives they’ve gained about their heritage and themselves.

This greenlight exemplifies Nat Geo’s commitment to partnering with passionate storytellers to share their captivating journeys with fans all around the world. Traveling with Porowski on culinary adventures represents our desire to ignite people’s curiosity in our world.

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, building on the prolific food programming relationship between Gordon Ramsay’s production outfit and National Geographic. A partnership rooted in creating four series of the award-winning food travelogue Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted .

is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, building on the prolific food programming relationship between Gordon Ramsay’s production outfit and National Geographic. A partnership rooted in creating four series of the award-winning food travelogue . As well as presenting, Porowski will executive produce the series alongside Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Edwards. Showrunner is Robin O’Sullivan. The series is directed by Leo McRea, Jenny Dames and Kit Lynch Robinson.

