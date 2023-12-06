All Major Broadcast Networks To Simulcast Tribute To Norman Lear Tonight

CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and The CW will all run a special title card at 8 p.m. honoring the TV icon, Norman Lear, who passed away at the age of 101 on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

All of the major broadcast networks will run a simulcast of “an on-air in memoriam card” paying tribute to the iconic TV writer and producer, Norman Lear, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 101.

The tribute, “in recognition of Norman Lear’s vast accomplishments and influence across television,” will run on CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, and The CW at 8:00 PM tonight, December 6th.

Though Lear’s career spans across film and television, he is widely known and associated with the medium of television, having created many iconic programs, including All In The Family and Sanford and Son.

Lear reportedly died on Tuesday of natural causes in his home in Los Angeles.

Lear is known for producing several iconic television series like All in the Family , Good Times and The Jeffersons .

, and . On the film side, he executive produced classic movies like The Princess Bride and Fried Green Tomatoes .

and . Last year, ABC ran a special titled Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, a one-night-only celebration featuring intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that payed homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday.

a one-night-only celebration featuring intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that payed homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday. Lear was active in entertainment in recent years, earning Emmy Awards in 2019 and 2020 for installments of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, in which episodes of All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times were reenacted with new performers.