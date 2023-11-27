Timothy Olyphant Joins FX’s Upcoming “Alien” Series

A new actor is joining the Alien universe on FX’s new series.

  • Deadline reports that Timothy Olyphant, best known for his role on Justified, is returning to FX with a role on the new Alien series.
  • Set to be a prequel, this series will take place before the famous film starring Sigourney Weaver.
  • The new series is executive produced by Ridley Scott and created by Noah Hawley.
  • While production started right before the SAG/AFTRA strike, production is set to restart at the beginning of January.
  • The series was initially announced way back in December of 2020 during Disney’s Investor Day presentation.

