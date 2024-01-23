PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Four-Stream Coverage Set for Farmers Insurance Open

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ starts early this week with First Round coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday, January 24, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.

Four-stream coverage begins on ESPN+ at 11:45 a.m. ET, and continues through the final round on Saturday, January 27.

Marquee and Featured groups include defending champion Max Homa, two-time Farmers Insurance Open winner Jason Day, Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, and major winners Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, and Keegan Bradley.

Featured Holes coverage will showcase all four par 3 holes on the iconic Torrey Pines South Course: Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16.

Wednesday and Thursday rounds will be played on the North and South courses at Torrey Pines.

Wednesday, January 24

Main Feed | 11:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 1:30 p.m. ET | South Course Tony Finau – No. 26 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open) Max Homa – Defending Farmers Insurance Open winner, No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open)

Featured Groups | 12 p.m. ET | North Course Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Patrick Cantlay Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams. Featured Group – Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay When Morikawa, Theegala and Cantlay complete their round, coverage will follow the Keegan Bradley / Jason Day / Min Woo Lee group on the South Course, in progress. Featured Group – Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele Featured Hole – No. 8 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3



Thursday, January 25