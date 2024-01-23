PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Four-Stream Coverage Set for Farmers Insurance Open

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ starts early this week with First Round coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday, January 24, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.
- Four-stream coverage begins on ESPN+ at 11:45 a.m. ET, and continues through the final round on Saturday, January 27.
- Marquee and Featured groups include defending champion Max Homa, two-time Farmers Insurance Open winner Jason Day, Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, and major winners Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, and Keegan Bradley.
- Featured Holes coverage will showcase all four par 3 holes on the iconic Torrey Pines South Course: Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16.
- Wednesday and Thursday rounds will be played on the North and South courses at Torrey Pines.
Wednesday, January 24
- Main Feed | 11:45 a.m. ET
- Featured Holes | 12 p.m. ET
- Marquee Group | 1:30 p.m. ET | South Course
- Tony Finau – No. 26 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open)
- Max Homa – Defending Farmers Insurance Open winner, No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner
- Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open)
- Featured Groups | 12 p.m. ET | North Course
- Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Patrick Cantlay
- Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama
- At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams.
- Featured Group – Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay
- When Morikawa, Theegala and Cantlay complete their round, coverage will follow the Keegan Bradley / Jason Day / Min Woo Lee group on the South Course, in progress.
- Featured Group – Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele
- Featured Hole – No. 8 | Par 3
- Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3
Thursday, January 25
- Main Feed | 11:50 a.m. ET
- Featured Holes | 12 p.m. ET
- Marquee Group | 12:15 p.m. ET
- Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele (North Course)
- Featured Groups | 12:30 p.m. ET
- Keegan Bradley / Jason Day / Min Woo Lee (North Course)
- Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay (South Course)
- At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams.
- Featured Group – Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay
- Featured Group – Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele
- Featured Hole – No. 8 | Par 3
- Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3
- PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Friday and Saturday when pairings for announced.
- The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:
- Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.
- Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.
- Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.
- Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.