Preview of “The Creator” Coming to Theaters September 29th

The Creator will be in theaters this Friday, September 29, and 20th Century Studios shared a preview on their YouTube page.
What’s Happening:
- Artificial intelligence is here, and Pandora's Box has been opened.
About The Creator:
- As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI.
- The Creator has developed a mysterious weapon that has the power to end the war and all of mankind.
- As Joshua and his team of elite operatives venture into enemy-occupied territory, they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child.
Cast:
- John David Washington
- Gemma Chan
- Ken Watanabe
- Sturgill Simpson
- Newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles
- Academy Award winner Allison Janney