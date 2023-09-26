Preview of “The Creator” Coming to Theaters September 29th

The Creator will be in theaters this Friday, September 29, and 20th Century Studios shared a preview on their YouTube page.

What’s Happening:

will be coming to theaters on September 29. Artificial intelligence is here, and Pandora's Box has been opened.

Check out the video below.

About The Creator:

As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI.

The Creator has developed a mysterious weapon that has the power to end the war and all of mankind.

As Joshua and his team of elite operatives venture into enemy-occupied territory, they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child.

Cast: