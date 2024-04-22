Several ABC Sports and ESPN Employees to be Inducted in NATAS Silver Circle

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the 2024 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees and the list includes several employees of ABC Sports and ESPN.

Five professionals with experience working for either ABC Sports or ESPN have been announced to be inducted into the NATAS Silver Circle, including: Drew Esocoff, Director, NBC Sports (18 years); ABC Sports (16 years), for 44 years Fred Gaudelli, Producer & Executive Producer, NBC Sports, ABC Sports, ESPN, for 42 years Pam Oliver, Reporter/Host, Fox Sports (1995-present), Showtime (2016-2018); TNT (2005-2009), ESPN (1993-1995), for 39 years David Roberts, Head of Events and Studio Production, ESPN, for 46 years Renata Sedzimir, Senior Concept Artist & Senior Designer, ESPN, for 28 years Jake Soto, Engineering Management, MLB Network (15 years); WPIX (17 years), for 33 years

Gold Circle inductees include: Bob Steiner, Lead Producer, Fox Sports (1994-2015); CBS Sports (1959-1994) for 65 years John Gilmartin, Coordinating Producer & Director, NBC Sports (46 years), for 50 years

This new group of inductees will be celebrated at the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards on Tuesday, May 21.

This elite group of professionals has made significant contributions to television and are responsible for bringing the exciting and exhilarating sports programs and commentary to viewers.

The ceremony will be held at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street, New York City.

The Gold and Silver Circle Society honors individuals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 25 or 50 years, respectively. They represent the best and brightest in the industry.