New Story Trailer Revealed For “Star Wars Outlaws”

Star Wars fans looking to explore an open-world galaxy far, far away are getting a taste of the fun they’ll experience in the new Star Wars Outlaws thanks to a new story trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated video game.

What’s Happening:

The official Star Wars YouTube account has revealed the story trailer for the new open-world video game set in the Star Wars universe, due out later this year.

YouTube account has revealed the story trailer for the new open-world video game set in the universe, due out later this year. Star Wars Outlaws , the highly anticipated open-world game coming August 30 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, promises to let fans live their best scoundrel life as Kay Vess, an up-and-comer in the galaxy’s underworld.

the highly anticipated open-world game coming August 30 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, promises to let fans live their best scoundrel life as Kay Vess, an up-and-comer in the galaxy’s underworld. With the arrival of this new story trailer, which also features the reveal of major villains, potential allies, and more, hype for the first Star Wars game of its kind continues to build.

Star Wars Outlaws teases a “golden age for the underworld” of the Star Wars universe, with criminal organizations like the Zerek Besh, Pikes, Crimson Dawn, and the Hutts reaping the rewards of a galaxy at war. It also promises a few familiar characters, including a run in with Jabba the Hutt himself, plus heroes and villains brand-new to the franchise.

Star Wars Outlaws is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi , when the Empire was at nearly full strength but “distracted by a Rebellion that won’t quit.”

is set between the events of and , when the Empire was at nearly full strength but “distracted by a Rebellion that won’t quit.” As Kay, players will navigate through the various factions of the Star Wars universe, including the criminal underworld and the hierarchy of the Empire. On their adventure, they’ll be joined by their furry little alien friend Nix, a Merqaal, and the BX droid ND-5. Kay and friends will visit a variety of planets on their galactic journey, including Canto Bight, Kijimi, Tatooine, Akiva, and a windy locale named Toshara that’s new to the Star Wars universe.

universe, including the criminal underworld and the hierarchy of the Empire. On their adventure, they’ll be joined by their furry little alien friend Nix, a Merqaal, and the BX droid ND-5. Kay and friends will visit a variety of planets on their galactic journey, including Canto Bight, Kijimi, Tatooine, Akiva, and a windy locale named Toshara that’s new to the universe. Star Wars Outlaws arrives on August 30th on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.