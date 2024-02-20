Steve Orlando’s “Scarlet Witch” Series is Back This June

On June 12th, Steve Orlando’s acclaimed SCARLET WITCH series is back.
What’s Happening:
- This summer, walk through the Last Door once again!
- Following the current anniversary limited series Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver, Steve Orlando’s acclaimed SCARLET WITCH series is back and more spellbinding than ever!
- Joining Orlando for this explosive new chapter in Scarlet Witch’s history will be artist Jacopo Camagni, known for depicting awe-inspiring mutant feats in X-Men Red.
- One of Marvel’s biggest superstars, Wanda’s new headlining series will give her devoted fanbase all the chaos magic they can handle! Further developing the exciting status quo introduced in her previous run, Scarlet Witch’s role as hero to the helpless continues… but magic always has consequences.
- Behold everything that makes Scarlet Witch the most feared sorceress in the Marvel Universe as she defends her new calling from mystical threats new and old!
- The Scarlet Witch has carved out a haven for herself in upstate New York, but it’s all about to go up in flames.
- Wanda’s newfound peace has drawn the wrath of a primal force unlike anything she’s ever faced before, and it won’t stop until it razes Wanda’s world to the ground. It’s a clash of titans as Wanda and her allies fight for all she holds dear!
- What happens when an unstoppable force meets the end of all things? When pure chaos meets pure destruction? Wanda’s about to find out – if she survives long enough.
- Superstar artist Russell Dauterman will continue to provide the series with breathtaking covers.
- Check out his cover for the debut issue now (seen above) — and preorder SCARLET WITCH #1 at your local comic shop today.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Steve Orlando: “The news is out and I couldn't be more excited! SCARLET WITCH has been a dream job, and getting to return to her once again and continue Wanda's adventures is something I could never say no to. And Wanda's going to keep climbing! Here, we'll be bringing the blockbuster storytelling of SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER to the focused, personal journey Wanda began in DARKHOLD and SCARLET WITCH. And standing in her way? Only one of Marvel's most powerful and climactic entities, bent on destroying everything Wanda stands for.”
