20th Century Studios Delays Release of “The Bikeriders” Due to Ongoing SAG-AFTRA Strike

20th Century Studios and New Regency have pushed back the release date of The Bikeriders due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- The drama — starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy — was previously set to open in theaters on December 1st after making several stops on the fall festival circuit, including opening the Telluride Film Festival over Labor Day weekend.
- In addition to not having actors to promote the film due to the actors strike, another reason for the delay could be competition from Beyoncé’s just-announced concert film, Renaissance.
- The Bikeriders remains undated for now, but the intention is to still qualify it for this year’s awards race.
- New Regency believes the film has the best chance of success with access to talent, based on feedback from these screenings, according to insiders.
- The Bikeriders, which chronicles the rise and fall of a 1960s motorcycle club in Chicago, is adapted from Danny Lyon’s book of the same name.
- Kathy (Comer), a strong-willed member of the Vandals who’s married to a wild, reckless bike rider named Benny (Butler), recounts the Vandals’ evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes, and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny (Hardy). Over the years, Kathy tries her best to navigate her husband’s untamed nature and his allegiance to Johnny, with whom she feels she must compete for Benny’s attention. As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other.