20th Century Studios Delays Release of “The Bikeriders” Due to Ongoing SAG-AFTRA Strike

20th Century Studios and New Regency have pushed back the release date of The Bikeriders due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The drama — starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy — was previously set to open in theaters on December 1st after making several stops on the fall festival circuit, including opening the Telluride Film Festival over Labor Day weekend.

In addition to not having actors to promote the film due to the actors strike, another reason for the delay could be competition from Beyoncé’s just-announced concert film, Renaissance .

remains undated for now, but the intention is to still qualify it for this year’s awards race. New Regency believes the film has the best chance of success with access to talent, based on feedback from these screenings, according to insiders.