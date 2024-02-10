“The Golden Bachelorette” Confirmed and “The Bachelorette” Season 21 Announced by ABC

During ABC’s portion of the TCA Winter Press Tour, the network officially announced The Golden Bachelorette and a new season of The Bachelorette, both coming later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Following the success of The Golden Bachelor, ABC has confirmed that The Golden Bachelorette is coming this fall. This all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman’s second chance at love in her golden years.
- The debut season of The Golden Bachelor reached 43.4 million Total Viewers after 35 days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms and ranks as the No. 1 new unscripted series this season among Adults 18-49 (0.84 rating). It was ABC’s No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.
- Season 21 of The Bachelorette will debut this summer.
- Additional details about both series, including cast details, will be announced at a later date.
- The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelorette are produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.
- Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers on The Golden Bachelorette.
- Claire Freeland, Jason Ehlich, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner, Peter Gust, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers on The Bachelorette.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now