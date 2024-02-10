“The Golden Bachelorette” Confirmed and “The Bachelorette” Season 21 Announced by ABC

During ABC’s portion of the TCA Winter Press Tour, the network officially announced The Golden Bachelorette and a new season of The Bachelorette, both coming later this year.

Following the success of The Golden Bachelor , ABC has confirmed that The Golden Bachelorette is coming this fall. This all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman’s second chance at love in her golden years.

will debut this summer. Additional details about both series, including cast details, will be announced at a later date.

The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelorette are produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

Claire Freeland, Jason Ehlich, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner, Peter Gust, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers on The Bachelorette.