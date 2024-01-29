Development of “The Golden Bachelorette” Spinoff Teased by ABC Unscripted EVP Rob Mills

The head of unscripted at ABC, Rob Mills, has hinted in an interview with Deadline that a female-fronted spinoff of The Golden Bachelor might be happening.
What’s Happening:
- The Golden Bachelor has been an impactful success for ABC, and naturally, talk of a Golden Bachelorette spinoff have been at the forefront of fans and executives minds.
- Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted & Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, speaking at the Realscreen event in New Orleans, said, “I think something will be coming soon.”
- However, he cautioned that he wants to be “really careful” to make sure that a spinoff can be as impactful as The Golden Bachelor.
- Warner Bros Unscripted TV’s Co-Head of Programming and Development Bridgette Theriault also told Deadline last year that she’d “absolutely love” to see Golden Bachelor spinoffs and that active discussions with ABC have already taken place.
- The first season of The Golden Bachelor followed 72-year old Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur and widower from Indiana, who eventually married Theresa Nist, a financial services professional from New Jersey.
- The Golden Bachelor marked the strongest average for any season of an ABC unscripted series in five years, since American Idol, with an average of 9.92M multi-platform viewers across linear and digital after 35 days of viewing.