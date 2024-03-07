Themes Revealed for the 2024 runDisney Virtual Series

The 2024 runDisney Virtual Series themes have been released. These are inspired by the snacks that Disney fans love.

What’s Happening:

Are you ready for the 2024 runDisney virtual series?

This year, it is inspired by Disney snacks that you all know and love.

2024 runDisney Virtual Series:

Mickey Mouse Waffle 5K:

Completion Timeframe: June 1 to August 31, 2024

A waffle lot of fun: Nothing gets us out of bed quicker than this sweet and fluffy treat! Day or night, you’re in for a waffley good time during this virtual 3.1-mile run.

General Registration opens March 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.

Cost: $54.00

Mickey Mouse Waffle 5K Participants Receive:

Commemorative Finisher Medal

Digital Bib and Finisher Certificate

Digital Race Tool Kit featuring Printable Mile Markers

Mickey Mouse Bar 5K:

Completion Timeframe: June 1 to August 31, 2024

The delightful classic: Keep your cool and create your own course as you set off on a virtual 3.1-mile journey of chocolatey and vanilla goodness.

General Registration opens March 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.

Cost: $54.00

Mickey Mouse Bar 5K Participants Receive:

Commemorative Finisher Medal

Digital Bib and Finisher Certificate

Digital Race Tool Kit featuring Printable Mile Markers

Minnie Mouse Candy Apple 5K:

Completion Timeframe: June 1 to August 31, 2024

Dipped in nostalgia, covered in magic: A virtual 3.1-mile course that celebrates this cute, crunchy and cheerful fan-favorite. It’s sure to put some pep in your step!

General Registration opens March 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.

Cost: $54.00

Minnie Mouse Candy Apple 5K Participants Receive:

Commemorative Finisher Medal

Digital Bib and Finisher Certificate

Digital Race Tool Kit featuring Printable Mile Markers

Pineapple Whip Soft Serve Challenge:

Completion Timeframe: June 1 to August 31, 2024

The goods Disney fans crave: This tropical challenge is the ultimate treat! Take on all three virtual 5Ks for a snacktastic summer to remember.

General Registration opens March 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.

Cost: $176.00

Pineapple Whip Soft Serve Challenge Participants Receive:

4 Commemorative Finisher Medals

Digital Bib and Finisher Certificate

Digital Race Tool Kit featuring Printable Mile Markers

runDisney Virtual Series Keepsake

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Snack Bowl