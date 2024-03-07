Themes Revealed for the 2024 runDisney Virtual Series

The 2024 runDisney Virtual Series themes have been released. These are inspired by the snacks that Disney fans love.
What’s Happening:
- Are you ready for the 2024 runDisney virtual series?
- This year, it is inspired by Disney snacks that you all know and love.
2024 runDisney Virtual Series:
Mickey Mouse Waffle 5K:
- Completion Timeframe: June 1 to August 31, 2024
- A waffle lot of fun: Nothing gets us out of bed quicker than this sweet and fluffy treat! Day or night, you’re in for a waffley good time during this virtual 3.1-mile run.
- General Registration opens March 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.
- Cost: $54.00
Mickey Mouse Waffle 5K Participants Receive:
- Commemorative Finisher Medal
- Digital Bib and Finisher Certificate
- Digital Race Tool Kit featuring Printable Mile Markers
Mickey Mouse Bar 5K:
- Completion Timeframe: June 1 to August 31, 2024
- The delightful classic: Keep your cool and create your own course as you set off on a virtual 3.1-mile journey of chocolatey and vanilla goodness.
- General Registration opens March 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.
- Cost: $54.00
Mickey Mouse Bar 5K Participants Receive:
- Commemorative Finisher Medal
- Digital Bib and Finisher Certificate
- Digital Race Tool Kit featuring Printable Mile Markers
Minnie Mouse Candy Apple 5K:
- Completion Timeframe: June 1 to August 31, 2024
- Dipped in nostalgia, covered in magic: A virtual 3.1-mile course that celebrates this cute, crunchy and cheerful fan-favorite. It’s sure to put some pep in your step!
- General Registration opens March 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.
- Cost: $54.00
Minnie Mouse Candy Apple 5K Participants Receive:
- Commemorative Finisher Medal
- Digital Bib and Finisher Certificate
- Digital Race Tool Kit featuring Printable Mile Markers
Pineapple Whip Soft Serve Challenge:
- Completion Timeframe: June 1 to August 31, 2024
- The goods Disney fans crave: This tropical challenge is the ultimate treat! Take on all three virtual 5Ks for a snacktastic summer to remember.
- General Registration opens March 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.
- Cost: $176.00
Pineapple Whip Soft Serve Challenge Participants Receive:
- 4 Commemorative Finisher Medals
- Digital Bib and Finisher Certificate
- Digital Race Tool Kit featuring Printable Mile Markers
- runDisney Virtual Series Keepsake
- Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Snack Bowl
